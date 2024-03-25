AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Military draft bill creates rift in Israeli government

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2024 12:08am

JERUSALEM: A member of Israel's war cabinet said on Sunday he would quit the national emergency government should proposed legislation that continues to exempt ultra-Orthodox Jews from mandatory military service be passed into law.

"The nation cannot accept it, the Knesset (parliament) must not vote for it, and my colleagues and I will not be members of the emergency government should such legislation pass in the Knesset," said centrist cabinet minister Benny Gantz.

Gantz, a former military chief who has more support than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu according recent opinion polls, joined the unity government to help manage the war against Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack.

US Senate leader calls for ‘new election’ in Israel

"The conscription law being drawn up by the government is a serious moral failure that will create a deep rift within us at a time when we need to fight together against our enemies," Gantz said.

His party alone would not be able to bring down Netanyahu's government. But Israel's defence minister has also come out against the bill, signaling opposition within Netanyahu's own right-wing Likud.

The proposed legislation has not been made public, but according to portions leaked to Israeli media it perpetuates long-disputed military exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews, and may even expand them. It also plays down the economic toll of the decades-old policy, which Israel's top economists have repeatedly warned carries a heavy price.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who is just starting an official visit to the United States, said that the bill is due to be brought before the cabinet on Tuesday and that he would not support it.

Only after passing the cabinet would it be sent to parliament for approval, a process that could take weeks or months, officials have said.

A Likud spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on the bill.

The exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox Jews have been a longstanding source of friction with more secular citizens now stoked by the country's costly mobilisation for the war in Gaza.

Ultra-Orthodox parties, which represent about 13% of Israel's population, have been partners in successive Netanyahu-led governments. In return that have demanded their constituents be allowed to study in seminaries instead of serving in uniform.

Economists argue that the draft exemption keeps many of them out of the workforce. Opposition lawmakers call it an unfair and insulting policy to other Israelis.

Israel Israeli government draft bill

Comments

200 characters

Military draft bill creates rift in Israeli government

PM Shehbaz hands over ECC chair to finance minister Aurangzeb

32,226 Palestinians killed in Israel aggression since Oct. 7, health ministry says

China could grow faster with pro-market reforms, IMF managing director says

Most Gulf bourses end near flat; Saudi slips

US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over southern Red Sea

PCB chairman announces seven-member selection committee

Mohammad Amir withdraws retirement, makes himself available for T20I World Cup

Kyiv, Lviv under Russian air attack, Poland activates aircraft, officials say

Macron warns Israel over any Rafah forced population transfer

Ukraine had ‘no involvement’ in Moscow attack: White House

Read more stories