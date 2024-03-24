AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-24

Former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan dies in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2024 03:02am

LAHORE: Former PCB Chairman and diplomat Shaharyar M. Khan has passed away in Lahore after protracted ailment. He was 89.

On Saturday morning at around 4am Shahryar Khan’s health suddenly deteriorated, leading to his demise, his family sources said, adding: “The body of the deceased is being transported to Karachi for burial.”

The late Shahryar M. Khan served as the manager of the national cricket team, twice as PCB Chairman, and also as Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

Shahryar M. Khan was born on March 29, 1934, in Lucknow, India, where he received his early education. He then pursued higher studies in England and migrated to Pakistan after the partition of India.

Settling in Karachi, Shahryar Khan embarked on a distinguished career as a diplomat, serving as Pakistan’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, besides managing the national cricket team and chairing the PCB twice.

The late Shahryar M. Khan hailed from a family with a rich cricketing legacy, being the cousin of former Indian captain Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and himself an expert in Pak-India cricket diplomacy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, through its Chairman, the Board of Governors and employees, expresses deep sadness and sorrow over the passing away of former Chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan earlier this morning, in Lahore. He was 89.

The late served as the Chairman of PCB for two different terms, from December 2003 to October 2006 and from August 2014 to August 2017. Shaharyar Khan also worked as team manager of the Pakistan National Men’s team during the 1999 tour of India and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003.

The PCB pays heartfelt condolences to Shaharyar Khan’s family on his sad demise and wishes to always remember him as one of the vital characters in bringing cricket back to Pakistan during the last decade.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said, “On behalf of the PCB, I express my deep condolences and grief over the passing of former Chairman Shaharyar Khan. He was a fine administrator and served Pakistan cricket with utmost dedication.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Former PCB chairman Shaharyar M. Khan

Comments

200 characters

Former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan dies in Lahore

Ease of doing business: Aleem-led panel to articulate strategy

Govt to implement five-year road map for economic progress: Dar

Major transformation: SECP removing technical glitches

DEEP, SBIP projects: WB approves $149.7m financing

IMF asks FBR to review tax incentive regimes

Anti-piracy operations: 27 Pakistanis among 102 rescued, claims Indian navy

Article 199: SC says high courts don’t have suo motu power

Pakistan Day Parade ceremony: President says there will be no compromise on national sovereignty

Defence minister meets Zardari: Islamabad, Riyadh reiterate resolve to work together

Pakistan Day celebrated

Read more stories