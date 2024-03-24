Former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan dies in Lahore

LAHORE: Former PCB Chairman and diplomat Shaharyar M. Khan has passed away in Lahore after protracted ailment. He was 89.

On Saturday morning at around 4am Shahryar Khan’s health suddenly deteriorated, leading to his demise, his family sources said, adding: “The body of the deceased is being transported to Karachi for burial.”

The late Shahryar M. Khan served as the manager of the national cricket team, twice as PCB Chairman, and also as Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

Shahryar M. Khan was born on March 29, 1934, in Lucknow, India, where he received his early education. He then pursued higher studies in England and migrated to Pakistan after the partition of India.

Settling in Karachi, Shahryar Khan embarked on a distinguished career as a diplomat, serving as Pakistan’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, besides managing the national cricket team and chairing the PCB twice.

The late Shahryar M. Khan hailed from a family with a rich cricketing legacy, being the cousin of former Indian captain Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and himself an expert in Pak-India cricket diplomacy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, through its Chairman, the Board of Governors and employees, expresses deep sadness and sorrow over the passing away of former Chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan earlier this morning, in Lahore. He was 89.

The late served as the Chairman of PCB for two different terms, from December 2003 to October 2006 and from August 2014 to August 2017. Shaharyar Khan also worked as team manager of the Pakistan National Men’s team during the 1999 tour of India and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003.

The PCB pays heartfelt condolences to Shaharyar Khan’s family on his sad demise and wishes to always remember him as one of the vital characters in bringing cricket back to Pakistan during the last decade.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said, “On behalf of the PCB, I express my deep condolences and grief over the passing of former Chairman Shaharyar Khan. He was a fine administrator and served Pakistan cricket with utmost dedication.

