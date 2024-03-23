AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
PM Shehbaz, Saudi Defence Minister discuss security, regional issues

  • Prime Minister congratulates the Defence Minister on receiving Pakistan’s highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan
APP Published March 23, 2024 Updated March 23, 2024 10:50pm

Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister's House on Saturday and discussed in detail bilateral matters, regional peace, security, and the situation in the region.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir also attended the meeting. They also exchanged views on increasing cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the areas of defence and security.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Defence Minister on receiving Pakistan’s highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan.

He thanked the Saudi Defence Minister for attending the Pakistan Day parade as a special guest.

PM Shehbaz expressed best wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince, and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud.

Talking to the Saudi Defence Minister, the Prime Minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had close brotherly ties based on commonalities of religion, history, and culture, which were further strengthening with time.

Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Saudi Arabia, he said adding Saudi Arabia fully supported Pakistan on every front.

He said during his previous tenure as prime minister, Saudi Arabia played a very critical role in improving the economic situation of Pakistan, and it was highly regarded. He said the people of Pakistan had a special place in their hearts for the Saudi royal family.

While mentioning the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the Prime Minister said one window operation was created for the investors through the establishment of the council, which would facilitate business activities and investment.

He said immense opportunities were present in Pakistan in different fields including agriculture, information technology, and mining.

He underlined the need for further cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the fields of defense and economy.

The PM reiterated his earlier invitation and said Pakistan was waiting to welcome the visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The Saudi Defence Minister felicitated the Prime Minister on assuming his office and expressed best wishes to him.

He thanked Pakistan for inviting him as a special guest for the Pakistan Day parade and said he had the opportunity to witness the best capabilities of the armed forces of Pakistan during the parade.

He said the recent visit of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to Saudi Arabia was very important and fruitful in further promoting defence relations between the two countries.

