Ex-PCB chief and veteran diplomat Shaharyar Khan dies at 89

  • PCB conveys its profound grief and sorrow over the passing of its previous chairman who held the position for two terms
BR Web Desk Published March 23, 2024 Updated March 23, 2024 05:08pm

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Shaharyar Khan passed away in Lahore on Saturday at the age of 89.

The PCB conveyed its profound grief and sorrow over the passing of its previous chairman, who held the position for two terms.

According to a PCB statement, he was the board chairman from August 2014 to August 2017 and from December 2003 to October 2006.

According to the press release, Shaharyar Khan also served as the Pakistan National Men's team's manager for the 1999 tour of India and the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup.

"On behalf of the PCB, I express my deep condolences and grief over the passing of former Chairman Shaharyar Khan," PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated in a press release.

Shaharyar Khan, the former diplomat, who served in the foreign ministry from 1957 to 1994 in a variety of capacities was honored by the Foreign Office for his "monumental services in protecting Pakistan's diplomatic interests."

Khan held positions as ambassador to France, the UK, and Jordan.

In 1994, he was designated as the special representative of the UN secretary-general in Rwanda.

In 1950, he and his mother, Princess Abida Sultaan, who was the daughter of Bhopal Hamidullah Khan's Nawab, moved to Pakistan.

Muhammad Syrus Qazi, Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, expressed his profound sadness over Khan's loss and called him "one of Pakistan's finest diplomats."

According to Qazi, the deceased had left a "rich legacy of accomplishment and safeguarding and advancing Pakistan's interests."

Khan was praised as a “legendary public servant who served Pakistan with utmost dedication” by Pakistan's representation to the UN, which said his passing was a big loss to the nation.

