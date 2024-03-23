AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Xi sends ‘condolences’ to Putin over Moscow attack

AFP Published 23 Mar, 2024 11:02am

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his “condolences” to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the fatal attack on a Moscow concert hall that left more than 60 people dead, state-run news agency Xinhua said on Saturday.

Gun attack at Moscow concert leaves at least 40 dead: authorities

Xi “stressed that China opposes all form of terrorism, strongly condemns the terrorist attack and firmly supports the Russian government’s efforts to safeguard its national security and stability”, Xinhua also reported.

Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping Moscow attack concert hall

Comments

200 characters

China’s Xi sends ‘condolences’ to Putin over Moscow attack

On Pakistan Day, President Zardari urges people to reaffirm commitment to democracy, justice

Privatisation of Discos, various IPPs projects under study

Pakistan, China agree to expedite CPEC Phase-2

PM forms CCoSOEs with finance minister in chair

PM takes charge of ECC, CCoE

SLA: IMF waiting for release of March data?

Forex dealers, ECs, others: e-integration with FBR made mandatory

Livestock, sugar, other commodities: Ban on export proposed by Jam

SC seeks reports on ‘conversion’ of agri land

Tax system digitalisation: PTBA says concerned at certain provisions of new SRO

Read more stories