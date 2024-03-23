China’s Xi sends ‘condolences’ to Putin over Moscow attack

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his “condolences” to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the fatal attack on a Moscow concert hall that left more than 60 people dead, state-run news agency Xinhua said on Saturday.

Xi “stressed that China opposes all form of terrorism, strongly condemns the terrorist attack and firmly supports the Russian government’s efforts to safeguard its national security and stability”, Xinhua also reported.