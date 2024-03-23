PM forms CCoSOEs with finance minister in chair

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) with the finance minister in the chair.

According to a notification of the Cabinet Division, the prime minister, in terms of rule 17(2) of Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to constitute the CCoSOEs.

The Minister for Finance would be the chairman of the CCoSOEs while ministers of Maritime Affairs, Economic Affairs Division, Science and Technology, and Housing and Works would be its members.

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

By special invitation, the Planning Commission deputy chairman can attend the meeting.

The terms of reference (ToRs) of the committee included to enforce and monitor the implementation of the SOEs Act, 2023 and other related laws and policies; (ii) Matters pertaining to appointment on the Boards of SOEs; (iii) Reform and restructuring proposals pertaining to SOEs; iv. Periodical review of financial and operational performance of SOEs; (v) Consideration and recommendation to the Cabinet of policies, instructions, and guidelines to SOEs; (vi) proposals for issuance of direction to SOE to perform any public service obligation; and;(vii) Any other related matter envisaged in the SOEs Act, 2023 and other related laws and policies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024