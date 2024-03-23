Pakistan Day today

LAHORE: All is set to mark the Pakistan Day, with a resolve to work hard for the country’s progress and stability and well being of the countrymen.

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia. Through this resolution, the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

The day will dawn with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered in mosques after “Fajr” prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country. National flag will be hoisted on major government buildings.

The main feature of the day will be the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces will conduct march past while fighter planes will present aerobatic maneuvers.

An investiture ceremony will also be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in the afternoon where President Asif Ali Zardari would confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

Radio and TV channels will broadcast special programs to highlight the significance of the day and pay tribute to the leaders of Pakistan Movement.

A change of guards ceremony will also be held at the mausoleums of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024