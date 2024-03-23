AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Chinese investment: cabinet panel notified

Naveed Butt Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted the Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects (CCoCIP).

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Secretariat on Friday, the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives would be the chairman of the CCoCIP.

While the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Interior, Minister for Finance, Minister for Commerce, Minister for Petroleum, Minister for Power and Minister for Railways and Minister for Science and Technology are the members of the committee.

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

The notification further described the CCoCIP can especially invite governor State Bank of Pakistan, secretary Foreign Affairs, secretary interior, secretary finance, and other secretaries of ministries and divisions, etc.

