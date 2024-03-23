President approves remission for prisoners

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday approved a remission for the prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan Day annually observed on March 23 and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The President granted a remission of 90 days each for both occasions in sentences exercising his powers under Article 45 of the Constitution and Rule 15-A of the Rules of Business.

However, the remission would not be applicable on the prisoners involved in murder, espionage, and anti-state activities. Besides, the prisoners involved in rape, theft, robbery, kidnapping, terrorism and financial crimes, would also be ineligible for the remission.

