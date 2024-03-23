Punjab assembly turns into a fish market

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Friday turned in to fish market as tensions flared during proceedings. Rashida Lodhi, a PML-N member, ignited the situation by branding prisoner number 804 a traitor. This prompted members of the Sunni Ittehad Council to rise from their seats and started chanting slogans in favour of founding chairman PTI.

In a tit-for-tat response, government representative Tariq Gill also stood up, and started chanting slogans.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Iqbal Channar valiantly attempted to restore order amidst the chaos.

Meanwhile, an opposition figure, wearing a mask of the PTI chairman, made a dramatic entrance. Amidst the commotion, the issue of women’s governance once again took centre stage for deliberation within the assembly.

Earlier, the session of the Punjab Assembly started with a delay of two hours and five minutes under the chair of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

Speaking on the point of order Member SIC Rana Aftab Ahmed raised the objection on the word “Ground to Earth” used by information minister Azma Zahid Bukhari during a recent media talk.

Responding to this the speaker said the ground to earth might have been a slip of the tongue. “You are an elder brother; if there was a slip of the tongue, it should be corrected,” the speaker said. The speaker also said “today’s session started with a delay, which should not have happened.”

“The assembly should start on time. It is not a good thing for all members to arrive late,” the speaker said.

It is understandable that as a public representation people came to meet members but it is requested that everyone should consider punctuality, the speaker said.

The speaker further said Sara Ahmed had been awarded the US Performance Excellence Award, adding the government would also honour her with the Excellence Award. In his address in the Punjab Assembly, PML-N’s Maulana Ilyas Chinioti raised serious concerns on the healthcare sector and infrastructure development in Chiniot.

He raised his concerns on the freezing of funds allocated for the government hospital in Chiniot. He said government should urgently issue funds to address healthcare needs effectively.

He particularly emphasised the plight of over 4,000 thalassemia patients in the area, pointing out the lack of a laboratory for necessary check-ups in the current hospital facility.

Chinioty also advocated for the functionalisation of the thalassemia unit at the district hospital to provide comprehensive care, especially for individuals with heart diseases. Additionally, he commended the inclusion of the Chiniot Faisalabad Road in the Annual Development Programme (ADP), highlighting its historical significance and the need for infrastructure improvements.

Highlighting the neglect of urban centres, Chinioty expressed dismay over the lack of allocation of funds to his Union Council (UC) over the past five years, painting a grim picture of neglect and dilapidation in the city. He called for the implementation of Shahbaz Sharif’s proposal to run metro buses on the Chiniot Faisalabad Road to improve transportation infrastructure in the region.

Furthermore, Chinioty addressed the decrease in crime rates attributed to the Safe City initiative but urged for the installation of surveillance cameras in the western part of Chiniot, situated along the Chenab River, to bolster security measures.

Chinioty proposed residential schemes for journalists in the area, recognizing their role as the fourth pillar of democracy.

Chinioty demanded that the resolution submitted on Palestine, should be presented in the assembly to demonstrate solidarity with the people o Palestine.

Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Syed Amir Ali Shah said that provision of information technology facilities is the right of the people of his area.

Shah highlighted the need for initiating community in IT ventures in his area, underscoring its potential for growth and development.

Furthermore, Shah talked about the historical significance of Uch Sharif, advocating for its elevation to the status of a tehsil. He also talked about its rich cultural heritage and called for recognizing and preserving its historical value.

