Undertaking in MoA against subscribed shares: SECP specifies terms for payment of subscription money

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has specified time, manner, and conditions for payment of subscription money, payable by a subscriber in accordance with his undertaking in the memorandum of association against subscribed shares.

In this connection, the SECP has issued a notification here on Friday under Section 17 of the Companies Act, 2017. The SECP stated that the subscription money is payable in cash through the banking channel, immediately after incorporation of the company, but not later than a period of 30 days from the date of incorporation.

The issuance of shares by the company is contingent on the full subscription money received from each subscriber. If there are any issues with the receipt of subscription money, the company will proceed according to the Registrar’s direction.

Any contravention or default in complying with the requirements of the Notification or the direction issued by the Registrar shall be liable to appropriate action in terms of relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2017.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024