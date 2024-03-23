Pakistan condemns attack on Moscow concert hall

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the horrendous attack carried out at a concert hall in Moscow in which dozens are reported to have been killed or injured.

“We strongly condemn the horrendous attack carried out at a concert hall in Moscow. We express our deepest sympathies with the families of the victims,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

“At this difficult hour, we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of the Russian Federation,” she added.

