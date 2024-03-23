AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Experts underscore importance of saline land, water management

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

HYDERABAD: The agriculture and water experts and scholars have highlighted that more than 6 million acres of land across the country are impacted by salinity. This situation is attributed to the inadequate planning by the LBOD, leading to yearly breaches in rivers and canals, alongside the rapid deterioration of underground water in Sindh.

These concerns were expressed during a one-day Professional and Students Training session on "Sustainable management of salt-affected soil," organized under the Adapting to Salinity in the Indus Basin (ASSIB) Project, hosted by the Faculty of Crop Production at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.

Addressing the event, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajper emphasized that Sindh bears the brunt of salinity issues, adversely affecting agriculture in the province. He proposed that cultivating salt-tolerant crops and implementing water-efficient practices could revitalize saline lands.

Water expert Dr Mashooq Ali Talpur pointed out that the construction of artificial waterways in Sindh is exacerbating land salinity, and due to the LBOD's improper planning, yearly breaches result in significant losses, compounded by the discharge of contaminated water from sugar mills into these waterways.

Shankar Bhawani, an expert from Agriculture Research Sindh, stressed the necessity of regulating saline lands to preserve their fertility.

Social activist Benazir Kumbhar urged people to recognize the significance of land conservation, akin to the importance placed on water, food, and clothing.

Dr. Shaukat Ibrahim Abro warned that saline lands pose a significant threat to the future, as salinity negatively impacts soil health and productivity.

The event also featured speeches by Shakeel Ahmed Chatha, Zahoor Ahmed Palijo, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, and others.

Under this project, trials were conducted in various areas of Tando Muhammad Khan to rehabilitate saline lands, along with training; these trials have yielded positive results.

