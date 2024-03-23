KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (March 22, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.14 280.73 AED 75.50 76.22
EURO 299.52 302.46 SAR 73.74 74.42
GBP 349.47 352.80 INTERBANK 278.20 278.30
JPY 1.80 1.84
=========================================================================
