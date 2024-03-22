After launching hybrid, Indus Motor introduces cheaper, petrol variants of Corolla Cross

Indus Motor Company, the maker of Toyota cars in Pakistan, announced on Friday two gasoline (petrol) variants of Corolla Cross with booking commencing from March 23 and deliveries tentatively beginning April 15.

Corolla Cross 1.8X’s high-end gasoline model is priced at Rs8.899 million while its basic 1.8 (Low) is priced at Rs8.199 million.

In comparison, its hybrid variants are priced at Rs9,399,000 for mid-level category and Rs9,849,000 for the high-end category. The company, at the launch, had said these prices are ‘introductory’.

“We are thrilled to announce the latest addition to our lineup - the all-new Corolla Cross in gasoline variants,” read a company letter to its authorised dealers.

“Following the successful launch of the Corolla Cross Hybrid electric variants, we are excited to bring forth the gasoline models to cater to a broader spectrum of customers’ needs and preferences,” the letter added.

However, industry sources said Corolla Cross’s hybrid models will continue to be the more attractive offering of the company as compared to gasoline models given soaring fuel prices.

Indus Motor reduces Toyota Yaris prices in Pakistan by up to Rs133,000

Another auto sector expert said the gasoline variants are in the price range of other compact SUVs such as Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and MG-HS and Toyota’s SUV may put up competition in the category.

Toyota Pakistan’s chief says 50% of Corolla Cross value comes from localised parts

Amid depleting sales, competition in Pakistan’s auto sector has intensified with companies offering various ‘discounts’ to customers.

During the first eight months of fiscal year 2023-24, total car sales dropped to 59,699 units, down 41% from the same period last year, when sales were 101,426 units. Sales in fiscal year 2022-23 also experienced a significant decline, plummeting 56% to just 126,879 units.