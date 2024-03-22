AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance INDU (Indus Motor Company Limited) 1,587.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17%

After launching hybrid, Indus Motor introduces cheaper, petrol variants of Corolla Cross

  • Gasoline vehicles priced at Rs8.199mn and Rs8.899mn
Bilal Hussain Published 22 Mar, 2024 06:05pm

Indus Motor Company, the maker of Toyota cars in Pakistan, announced on Friday two gasoline (petrol) variants of Corolla Cross with booking commencing from March 23 and deliveries tentatively beginning April 15.

Corolla Cross 1.8X’s high-end gasoline model is priced at Rs8.899 million while its basic 1.8 (Low) is priced at Rs8.199 million.

In comparison, its hybrid variants are priced at Rs9,399,000 for mid-level category and Rs9,849,000 for the high-end category. The company, at the launch, had said these prices are ‘introductory’.

“We are thrilled to announce the latest addition to our lineup - the all-new Corolla Cross in gasoline variants,” read a company letter to its authorised dealers.

“Following the successful launch of the Corolla Cross Hybrid electric variants, we are excited to bring forth the gasoline models to cater to a broader spectrum of customers’ needs and preferences,” the letter added.

However, industry sources said Corolla Cross’s hybrid models will continue to be the more attractive offering of the company as compared to gasoline models given soaring fuel prices.

Indus Motor reduces Toyota Yaris prices in Pakistan by up to Rs133,000

Another auto sector expert said the gasoline variants are in the price range of other compact SUVs such as Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and MG-HS and Toyota’s SUV may put up competition in the category.

Toyota Pakistan’s chief says 50% of Corolla Cross value comes from localised parts

Amid depleting sales, competition in Pakistan’s auto sector has intensified with companies offering various ‘discounts’ to customers.

During the first eight months of fiscal year 2023-24, total car sales dropped to 59,699 units, down 41% from the same period last year, when sales were 101,426 units. Sales in fiscal year 2022-23 also experienced a significant decline, plummeting 56% to just 126,879 units.

Toyota auto sector Indus Motor Company Indus Motors automobiles auto industry Pakistan auto sector Pakistani automobile industry Corolla Cross auto sales in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

After launching hybrid, Indus Motor introduces cheaper, petrol variants of Corolla Cross

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire with uncertain outcome

KSE-100 extends losses amid selling pressure

PM Shehbaz invites Barrick Gold to invest in other mineral projects in Balochistan

In Brussels, Foreign Minister Dar urges ‘aggressive financing’ for nuclear energy projects

Bank AL Habib, Allied Bank receive central bank’s nod to commence operations of EC

Gold retreats, falls Rs4,200 per tola in Pakistan

Fatima Fertilizer’s profit jumps 56% in 2023

Oil steady as Gaza ceasefire talks gain traction

Read more stories