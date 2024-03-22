AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Palm oil eases on soft rival oils, heads for weekly loss

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2024 11:16am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday amid lower edible and crude oil prices, with the market set for a weekly decline, although a weaker ringgit limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 21 ringgit, or 0.49% to 4,228 ringgit ($892.36) a metric ton in morning trade.

Malaysian palm oil futures easier

It had slid 0.19% during overnight trade.

The contract is set for a weekly loss of about 1%.

Fundamentals

  • contract was down 0.86%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 0.74%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices sank on the possibility of a nearing Gaza ceasefire, which could ease geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, at the same time a stronger US dollar and faltering US gasoline demand weighed on prices.

  • Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.55% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

  • Palm oil may retrace into the 4,190-4,212 ringgit range again, following its failure to break resistance at 4,326 ringgit per ton, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

