Palm oil eases on soft rival oils, heads for weekly loss

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday amid lower edible and crude oil prices, with the market set for a weekly decline, although a weaker ringgit limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 21 ringgit, or 0.49% to 4,228 ringgit ($892.36) a metric ton in morning trade.

Malaysian palm oil futures easier

It had slid 0.19% during overnight trade.

The contract is set for a weekly loss of about 1%.

