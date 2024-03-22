AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
ICT police enhances security of whole capital city

Recorder Report Published 22 Mar, 2024 04:57am

ISLAMABAD: The city police further enhanced the security of the whole capital city in general and the high-security zone in particular to avert any incidents.

A police official said that strict directions have been issued to police officers and officials performing their duties at high-security zone checkpoints to exercise their duty with full vigilance and responsibility.

The police officials were further directed to ensure the data entry of all citizens entering the high-security zone, the identification documents should be thoroughly scrutinised, all suspicious vehicles should be searched and a positive attitude has been taken towards the public, he said.

He said the capital ensured data registration, identification documents, and effective search of citizens entering the high-security zone regularly. During the last week, the police removed tinted glasses and improper number plates from 1,468 vehicles and impounded 121 vehicles without documentation.

Citizens are also urged to cooperate with the Islamabad Capital Police and to report any suspicious activity on the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or at ICT-15 app, he said.

