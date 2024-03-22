KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (March 21, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.24 280.86 AED 75.45 76.28
EURO 302.14 305.06 SAR 73.80 74.50
GBP 353.86 357.09 INTERBANK 278.25 278.50
JPY 1.81 1.85
=========================================================================
