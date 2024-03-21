Jordan beat Pakistan 3-0 in 2026 FIFA qualifiers

Jordan defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Jinnah Sports Ground Islamabad on Thursday.

The match started at 2:00 pm.

A decent crowd showed up at the stadium, despite it being a day game in Ramazan.

Jordan asserted their dominance right from the start as they scored the first goal in the second minute of the game. They doubled the lead in the first ten minutes with Musa Al-Tamari scoring on both occasions. He was declared man of the match.

Pakistan, a relatively young and inexperienced team, did put up a fight but failed to cash in on scoring opportunities.

Pakistan’s goalkeeper, Yousuf Ijaz Butt, was in top form during the match, pulling off a string of incredible saves, including a penalty.

This is Pakistan’s third defeat on the trot in Group G of the Asian qualifiers. They are placed right at the bottom of the points table. Jordan, on the other hand, currently sits in third place with four points

Pakistan will get one last chance to turn things around when they travel to face Jordan for the away fixture on March 26th. This will be a crucial match for their qualification hopes.

It should be noted that Pakistan need to win their remaining three matches against Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan to keep World Cup hopes alive.