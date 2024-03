HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks jumped at the open Thursday as world markets were boosted by Federal Reserve interest rate projections that foresaw three cuts this year, despite still-sticky inflation.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.33 percent, or 219.76 points, to 16,762.83.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.15 percent, or 4.73 points, to 3,084.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.38 percent, or 6.86 points, to 1,813.46.