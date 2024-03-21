EU envoy, minister discuss issues relating to GSP+ system

ISLAMABAD: EU Ambassador Riina Kionka called on Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and discussed issues linked with GSP plus system.

Commerce Minister appreciated EU GSP Plus scheme which is beneficial for Pakistan exports to the EU.

Ambassador Kionka informed on importance of adhering to international core conventions on human rights, labour rights, environmental standards, and good governance to maintain this status.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to implementation o conventions and assured full cooperation. European Union Ambassador also congratulated the Commerce Minister for assuming the portfolio of Ministry of Commerce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024