SNGPL, SSGC: Ogra raises monthly tariff of imported RLNG

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday raised the monthly tariff of imported RLNG up to 2.5 per mmbtu for both gas companies- the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) with retroactive effect from March 1, 2024.

The regulator stated that the raise in monthly RLNG rates is due to increase due to an increase in the cost of supply. The OGRA notified the transmission and distribution prices for both gas companies.

The price of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has increased by 2.58 per mmbtu on a month-to-month basis. The OGRA has fixed the price of RLNG of $12.8142 per mmbtu for March. The price was marginally high by $0.3220 per mmbtu from February 2024 which was $ 12.4922 per mmbtu.

Whereas, the rate of RLNG for SSGCL has raised by 0.76 per mmbtu for end consumers on the system of the SSGC network.

The new price of RLNG for the current month has been fixed at $13.0563 per mmbtu which was $12.9584 per mmbtu in the previous month or $0.0979 per mmbtu.

