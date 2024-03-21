AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-21

Gwadar Port Complex: eight attackers killed

Nuzhat Nazar | AFP Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: A group of eight terrorists attempted to enter Port Authority Complex in Gwadar on Wednesday, which was successfully thwarted by the security forces personnel.

According to the military media wing, the military troops employed for security responded immediately & effectively engaged the terrorists, and in ensuing fire exchange, all eight terrorists were sent to hell.

A large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists. However, during the intense exchange of fire, two brave soldiers; Sepoy Bahar Khan (age: 35 years, resident of District DG Khan) and Sepoy Imran Ali (age: 28 years, resident of District Khairpur) having fought gallantly, sacrificed their lives and embraced Shahadat.

Security forces, in step with the nation remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

AFP adds: Security forces killed at least eight militants on Wednesday as they tried to storm the offices of a Pakistan port considered a cornerstone of China’s investment in the nation, officials said.

Local official Saeed Ahmed Umrani told AFP seven militants had been killed in an attempt to “infiltrate” the compound of Balochistan’s Gwadar Port Authority.

An army source who asked to remain anonymous also said seven militants had been killed, alongside four soldiers defending law-enforcement posts inside the compound.

“The terrorists attacked with grenades, rocket launchers and Kalashnikovs,” he said. “The area is cleared now.”

Chief minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti said on social media platform X that eight militants had been killed.

The attack was claimed by separatist group the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in an email statement, and spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said military intelligence offices had been targeted.

“The operation was launched at 3:30 pm (1030 GMT) and is still underway”, he said in a message sent early Wednesday evening.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Balochistan Pakistan Army LEAs security forces terrorists killed Gwadar BLA Military troops Sarfraz Bugti Gwadar Port Authority Complex

Comments

200 characters

Gwadar Port Complex: eight attackers killed

IMF says will disburse final SBA tranche

Dealings with local consumers: IMF for GST registration of online digital platforms

Formation of PIAHC approved: Cabinet told initial talks on ‘new programme’ already held with IMF

Broadening tax base: PM seeks report on phase-wise economic reforms

Discos’ petitions for 2024-25: IMF asks PD to continue tariff rebasing on time

SNGPL, SSGC: Ogra raises monthly tariff of imported RLNG

Revenue requirements for gas companies; PM directs third-party forensic analysis

NEECA issues energy conservation building code

Sales tax assessment: FBR to fix minimum values of steel products on quarterly basis

BIP’s Ehad Sukuk-II listed on PSX

Read more stories