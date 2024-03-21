Gwadar Port Complex: eight attackers killed

ISLAMABAD: A group of eight terrorists attempted to enter Port Authority Complex in Gwadar on Wednesday, which was successfully thwarted by the security forces personnel.

According to the military media wing, the military troops employed for security responded immediately & effectively engaged the terrorists, and in ensuing fire exchange, all eight terrorists were sent to hell.

A large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists. However, during the intense exchange of fire, two brave soldiers; Sepoy Bahar Khan (age: 35 years, resident of District DG Khan) and Sepoy Imran Ali (age: 28 years, resident of District Khairpur) having fought gallantly, sacrificed their lives and embraced Shahadat.

Security forces, in step with the nation remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

AFP adds: Security forces killed at least eight militants on Wednesday as they tried to storm the offices of a Pakistan port considered a cornerstone of China’s investment in the nation, officials said.

Local official Saeed Ahmed Umrani told AFP seven militants had been killed in an attempt to “infiltrate” the compound of Balochistan’s Gwadar Port Authority.

An army source who asked to remain anonymous also said seven militants had been killed, alongside four soldiers defending law-enforcement posts inside the compound.

“The terrorists attacked with grenades, rocket launchers and Kalashnikovs,” he said. “The area is cleared now.”

Chief minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti said on social media platform X that eight militants had been killed.

The attack was claimed by separatist group the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in an email statement, and spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said military intelligence offices had been targeted.

“The operation was launched at 3:30 pm (1030 GMT) and is still underway”, he said in a message sent early Wednesday evening.

