AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-21

JI chief advocates for de-politicization of institutions

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has advocated for the de-politicization of institutions, holding feudal lords and dynastic politics responsible for the country’s challenges.

Speaking at a grand iftar ceremony at Punjab University on Wednesday, he underscored the pivotal role of the youth as the nation’s true asset, urging them to channel their abilities towards effecting genuine change. With youth constituting 65 percent of the population, he emphasized their potential to dismantle a corrupt system, lamenting how ruling parties exploit them for personal gain. Islami Jamiat Talba organised the event.

Addressing the issue of unemployment among educated youth leading to brain drain, he criticized the government’s neglect in harnessing their potential for nation-building. Haq decried the lack of governmental legitimacy and competence, citing a reliance on loans from international bodies rather than tackling corruption and fostering self-reliance. He highlighted the vast resources of the country, juxtaposed with their unfair distribution perpetuated by elite families and feudal lords.

Haq condemned governmental extravagance, pointing to misuse of foreign loans for personal benefit and the creation of shell companies. He urged youth, especially students, to identify their true adversaries and join the democratic struggle against corruption, extending an invitation to join the JI platform.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

JI Sirajul Haq

Comments

200 characters

JI chief advocates for de-politicization of institutions

IMF says will disburse final SBA tranche

Dealings with local consumers: IMF for GST registration of online digital platforms

Formation of PIAHC approved: Cabinet told initial talks on ‘new programme’ already held with IMF

Broadening tax base: PM seeks report on phase-wise economic reforms

Discos’ petitions for 2024-25: IMF asks PD to continue tariff rebasing on time

SNGPL, SSGC: Ogra raises monthly tariff of imported RLNG

Revenue requirements for gas companies; PM directs third-party forensic analysis

NEECA issues energy conservation building code

Sales tax assessment: FBR to fix minimum values of steel products on quarterly basis

BIP’s Ehad Sukuk-II listed on PSX

Read more stories