JI chief advocates for de-politicization of institutions

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has advocated for the de-politicization of institutions, holding feudal lords and dynastic politics responsible for the country’s challenges.

Speaking at a grand iftar ceremony at Punjab University on Wednesday, he underscored the pivotal role of the youth as the nation’s true asset, urging them to channel their abilities towards effecting genuine change. With youth constituting 65 percent of the population, he emphasized their potential to dismantle a corrupt system, lamenting how ruling parties exploit them for personal gain. Islami Jamiat Talba organised the event.

Addressing the issue of unemployment among educated youth leading to brain drain, he criticized the government’s neglect in harnessing their potential for nation-building. Haq decried the lack of governmental legitimacy and competence, citing a reliance on loans from international bodies rather than tackling corruption and fostering self-reliance. He highlighted the vast resources of the country, juxtaposed with their unfair distribution perpetuated by elite families and feudal lords.

Haq condemned governmental extravagance, pointing to misuse of foreign loans for personal benefit and the creation of shell companies. He urged youth, especially students, to identify their true adversaries and join the democratic struggle against corruption, extending an invitation to join the JI platform.

