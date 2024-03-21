AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
Indonesia’s Prabowo wins presidential election

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s election commission on Wednesday formally announced Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto had received the most votes in last month’s presidential election.

Prabowo, a three-time presidential candidate, won the Feb 14 contest with 59% of votes, a resounding win over rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, who respectively received about 25% and 16%, according to the official tally of the election body, which confirmed unofficial results released by independent pollsters last month.

Prabowo is expected to take over from outgoing President Joko Widodo in October. He is expected to speak later on Wednesday.

Election commission chief Hasyim Asy’ari unexpectedly suspended the live-streamed announcement just minutes after conveying the results, citing the need to “correct” a document, before resuming the meeting. Officials did not specify what the correction was.

Former special forces commander Prabowo swept the election on promises of continuity of the platforms of two-term incumbent Widodo, riding on the president’s popularity and using social media like TikTok to tap the support of Indonesia’s huge young voter base.

