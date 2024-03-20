AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials, consumer staples drag

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.31% lower at 11,240.94
Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 04:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by industrials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.31% lower at 11,240.94.

Senkadagala Finance Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the top losers on the index, down 8.6% and 1.6%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 44.90 million shares from 558.20 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares decline as industrials, financials slip

The equity market’s turnover fell to 910.10 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.99 million) from 4.03 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 79.60 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 832.40 million rupees, the data showed.

