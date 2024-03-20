AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens

AFP Published March 20, 2024 Updated March 20, 2024 05:20pm

LONDON: European equity markets mostly fell Wednesday despite a bright Asian performance and fresh Wall Street records as anxious traders awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate meeting.

The yen weakened further against the dollar, one day after the Bank of Japan pulled the plug on its negative interest rate policy to deliver a rare hike in borrowing costs.

London stocks dipped despite a sharper-than-expected slowdown to UK inflation, which fuelled speculation that the Bank of England could start cutting its key rate in June rather than later in the year.

European stocks open steady ahead of Fed rate call

Europe’s luxury good sector was hit, one day after French giant and Gucci-owner Kering issued a profit warning over weak Chinese demand.

Kering shares slid about 14 percent in Paris and Burberry shed nearly five percent in London.

Focus remains on Fed

Later Wednesday, Fed policymakers are widely expected to hold US rates at a two-decade high, but traders will also be watching the “dot plot” of projections for how many cuts they see this year.

Analysts are forecasting the Fed to begin cutting rates from June – having massively hiked borrowing costs along with other central banks to tackle soaring consumer price inflation.

At the turn of 2024, markets had factored in up to six cuts in rates this year by the Fed, but a spate of strong data – particularly pointing to sticky inflation – has forced investors to revise that down to a total of three this year.

That is in line with the Fed’s December projection, but there are worries policymakers could be spooked into lowering their outlook to just two – or 50 basis points.

Some market participants are also concerned that the first reduction – anticipated by many to come in June – could be pushed back.

Still, Wall Street investors remained upbeat, pushing all three main indices higher Tuesday thanks to a tech rally, with the S&P 500 chalking up another record.

Lagarde warning

In the eurozone on Wednesday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned of the risk of acting “too late” on interest rate cuts, reaffirming the likelihood that the first reduction in the bloc’s borrowing costs would come in June.

“We cannot wait until we have all the relevant information,” Lagarde said at a conference in Frankfurt.

“To do so could risk being too late in adjusting policy.”

The yen remained on the backfoot after the Bank of Japan suggested that Tuesday’s interest-rate hike – its first in 17 years – would unlikely be followed by more any time soon.

The move marked the end of the BoJ’s ultra-loose monetary policy, which was an outlier as other central banks earlier ramped up rates to combat surging inflation.

Key figures around 1115 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,724.13 points

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.5 percent at 8,156.48

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.2 percent at 18,021.17

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.1 percent at 5,002.03

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.1 percent at 16,543.07 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,079.69 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for holiday

New York - Dow: UP 0.8 percent at 39,110.76 (close)

Dollar/yen: UP at 151.67 yen from 150.88 yen on Tuesday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0840 from $1.0867

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2695 from $1.2721

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.38 pence from 85.40 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.9 percent at $82.70 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $86.76 per barrel

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on final review of $3bn SBA

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz, cabinet members will not draw salaries

Positive trend continues at PSX as Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

President Zardari approves dismissal of ex-justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi

COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince discuss defence, security cooperation

FDI in Pakistan falls over 17% in 8MFY24

Explosion in Pakistan coal mine kills 12 miners

India’s Modi shows confidence about elections; asks ministries for 5-year goals

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read more stories