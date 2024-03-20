AIRLINK 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-14.36%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.64%)
DFML 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
DGKC 64.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-3.55%)
FCCL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.95%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 107.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
HUBC 116.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.71%)
KOSM 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
MLCF 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
OGDC 122.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.73%)
PAEL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.18%)
PPL 108.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.41%)
PRL 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
SNGP 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.09%)
SSGC 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.12%)
TELE 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.25%)
TPLP 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TRG 71.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,746 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,473 Decreased By -173.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai nickel, tin fall as Indonesia ramps up mining quota approval process

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 01:27pm

BEIJING: Nickel and tin prices in Shanghai declined on Wednesday, as investors eyed more mining output from main producer Indonesia after it said will accelerate its approval process.

The most-traded May nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) declined 1.7% to a near two-week low at 136,910 yuan ($19,017.39) per metric ton by 0624 GMT.

The most-traded April tin contract fell 2.6% to 225,220 yuan per ton, after dropping as much as 3% - the biggest loss in three months - earlier in the session.

Prices of the metals in London fell on Tuesday after a senior Indonesian mining ministry official said the country had issued production quotas of 152.62 million tons of nickel ore and 44,481.63 tons of tin so far this year, and was working to accelerate the approval process.

Nickel prices hit more than two-month high

The delayed issuance had sparked fears of supply tightness, supporting prices over the past few months.

“Signs of faster approval and better supply offset recently improved demand supported by better stainless steel production,” analysts at Hongyuan Futures said in a note.

Nickel, a key metal for stainless steel and battery production, is plagued by a global supply glut.

An executive at Vale said on Tuesday the market would swing to a deficit by 2028.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange rebounded 0.4% to $17,465 per ton, while LME tin was down 0.3% at $27,365 per ton.

Investors now focus on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision later in the day for further clues about the timing and quantum of interest rate cuts.

LME copper added 0.2% to $8,990 per ton, aluminium ticked up 0.1% at $2,272, zinc was up 0.3% at $2,271 a ton, and lead rose 0.2% to $2,094.

SHFE copper slid 0.8% to 72,690 yuan per ton, zinc shed 0.3% to 21,220 yuan, aluminium was little changed at 19,295 yuan, while lead climbed 0.3% to 16,280 yuan.

Nickel

Comments

200 characters

Shanghai nickel, tin fall as Indonesia ramps up mining quota approval process

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz, cabinet members will not draw salaries

Explosion in Pakistan coal mine kills 12 miners

COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince discuss defence, security cooperation

FDI in Pakistan falls over 17% in 8MFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Blome apprised of govt’s approach to IMF lending

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

Read more stories