AIRLINK 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-14.36%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.64%)
DFML 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
DGKC 64.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-3.55%)
FCCL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.95%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 107.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
HUBC 116.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.71%)
KOSM 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
MLCF 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
OGDC 122.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.73%)
PAEL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.18%)
PPL 108.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.41%)
PRL 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
SNGP 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.09%)
SSGC 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.12%)
TELE 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.25%)
TPLP 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TRG 71.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,746 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,473 Decreased By -173.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
World

Attackers shoot 15 dead in South Sudan, including local commissioner, says official

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 01:24pm

JUBA: Unidentified youths have shot dead 15 people in South Sudan’s Pibor region, a senior official said on Wednesday, adding that the victims included the region’s commissioner.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the commissioner of Boma County in Pibor was returning from a visit to a village in the area.

Attack in area claimed by Sudan, South Sudan, leaves 32 dead

“The commissioner with his team went to Nyat village and on his return he was ambushed and 15 people were killed including the commissioner,” Abraham Kelang information minister of Greater Pibor Administrative Area, told Reuters.

South Sudan

