AIRLINK 63.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-14.19%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
DFML 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
DGKC 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.53%)
FCCL 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.72%)
FFBL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FFL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
GGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.2%)
HUBC 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.17%)
KOSM 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.73%)
MLCF 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.53%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
PAEL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.53%)
PPL 109.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.8%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
SNGP 63.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.44%)
SSGC 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
UNITY 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,752 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 22,550 Decreased By -96 (-0.42%)
KSE100 65,742 Increased By 239.7 (0.37%)
KSE30 21,742 Increased By 21.4 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FDI in Pakistan falls over 17% in 8MFY24

  • However, net FDI during February alone higher on yearly and monthly basis
BR Web Desk Published 20 Mar, 2024 12:22pm

Net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan declined 17.1% during the first eight months of the ongoing fiscal year (FY24), clocking in at a mere $820.6 million, revealed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data on Wednesday.

During July-February FY24, FDI inflows were $1,570.9 million against an outflow of $750.3 million.

Net FDI during the same period (July-November) of the previous fiscal year amounted to $990.2 million.

However, during February alone, net FDI amounted to $131.2 million, a 16% increase when compared with the same month of the previous year when it stood at $113.4 million.

It is pertinent to mention that in January the FDI witnessed an outflow of $173.2 million.

Meanwhile, during eight months of FY24, overall Chinese investment in the country declined by nearly 83%, clocking in at $80.4 million in FY24, as compared to $472.4 million in same period last year.

Hong Kong emerged as the largest investor with a net FDI of $234.6 million, compared with $150.5 million during the same period last year, an increase of 56% and accounting for 29% of the total share.

During 8MFY24, the power sector attracted the major share of investment i.e. 30% ($249 million) followed by oil & gas exploration ($151.2 million) and the financial business sector ($125.3 million).

The development comes at a time when the country faces a shortage of dollars as it makes efforts to increase foreign exchange reserves through non-debt-creating inflow.

Pakistan’s current account presented an improved picture and recorded a surplus of $128 million in February 2024 as against a deficit of $303 million in January 2024.

According to the SBP, cumulative current account deficit of this fiscal year also reached below one billion dollar due to a surplus in February 2024.

Overall, the current account deficit declined by 74% during the first eight months of this fiscal year (FY24). Current account posted a $999 million deficit in July-Feb or FY24 compared to $3.846 billion deficit is same period of last fiscal year (FY23), showing a decline of $2.847 billion.

Pakistan Economy SBP FDI economic indicators SBP data pakistan fdi China investment

Comments

200 characters

FDI in Pakistan falls over 17% in 8MFY24

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Blome apprised of govt’s approach to IMF lending

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince discuss defence, security cooperation

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Read more stories