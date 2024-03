BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, led by a rebound in auto and energy stocks, and tracking Asian peers ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision and commentary.

Indian blue-chip shares slip to 5-week low ahead of US rate decision; IT leads losses

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.27% to 21,872.70, while the BSE Sensex added 0.28% to 72,207, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.