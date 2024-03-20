Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 102.2 in February 2024

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $128mn in February 2024

Court acquits Nawaz Sharif’s sons in NAB cases

Chashma Sugar Mills to set up ethanol manufacturing facility

RDA inflow falls marginally, clocks in at $141mn in February

YoY: Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps, generation dips in February

