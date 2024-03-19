Court acquits Nawaz Sharif’s sons in NAB cases

An accountability court acquitted on Tuesday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship company and Avenfield apartments cases.

On March 14, the court had cancelled the perpetual arrest warrant of both the accused and granted them bail.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana, hearing Hassan and Hussain’s plea, suspended their warrants and granted them bail after they surrendered before the court.

Background

The accountability court seven years ago had declared Hassan and Hussain as proclaimed offenders for not appearing before the court.

The court declared both the suspects on November 15, 2017, in Avenfield and Flagship references and in Al-Azizia reference on October 9, 2017.