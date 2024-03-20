Ukraine says shocked US has not yet passed aid package

KYIV, (Ukraine): Ukraine said Tuesday it was shocked the United States had not yet approved a new package of wartime aid, as it struggles with battlefield shortages two years into Russia’s invasion. The $60 billion aid package has been held up in the US House of Representatives for months, as Republican lawmakers insist new funds be linked to more action against illegal immigration.

“What really matters and what does shock us is that the decision has not been adopted yet,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an online briefing for foreign media. “We are approaching the end of March and deliberations continue, deliberations on the issue of vital interest, strategic interest of the US in Europe,” Kuleba said.