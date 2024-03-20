AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-20

Non-submission of comments: PHC attaches salary of FBR chief?

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has attached the salary of the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for non-submission of comments despite repeated reminders in a tax-related case pending adjudication before the PHC.

In this regard, the PHC additional registrar has issued instructions to the Accountant General, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad for implementation of the order passed by the PHC.

When contacted, tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt told this correspondent that comments of the FBR were pending in writ petition No 1318-M of 2023 (Muzafar Khan vs Govt of Pakistan etc), wherein, letter dated: 15/11/2023, reminders dated 26/12/2023 dated 16/01/2024 and order dated 14/02/2024 have been issued against the FBR.

‘Pending comments’ PHC warns attaching salary of FBR chief

Butt further added that taxpayers of Pakistan expected the enforcement of law and constitutional rights and exercise the powers conferred on FBR by the Legislature honestly in the interest of Pakistan, but tax authorities are involved in violation of the constitutional rights of the taxpayers for claiming huge illegal rewards out of precious taxpayer’s money.

Butt regretted that the tax officials misusing the law must be removed from the services of the government of Pakistan in the process of re-organisation/ overhauling of FBR as ordered by the Apex authority Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)

The PHC’s order states, enclosed please find herewith a certified copy of the order passed by Implementation Brach dated 14.02.2024 for attachment of salary of above-named respondent (Chairman FBR) due to non-submission of comments despite repeated reminders, therefore, the salary of the respondent be attached till the submission of comments under intimation to this office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR taxpayers Waheed Shahzad Butt Peshawar High Court SIFC salary of FBR

Comments

200 characters

Non-submission of comments: PHC attaches salary of FBR chief?

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

RDA fetches $141m inflows in Feb

Feb C/A posts $128m surplus

IMF-Govt talks conclude

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Jul-Feb ITeS export remittances rise 14.9pc to $1.977bn YoY

Read more stories