Print 2024-03-20

KFTC, CCP renews collaboration

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) and the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for information sharing, joint research, and advocacy programmes, particularly focusing on Korean companies operating in Pakistan’s private sector.

In this regard, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) have agreed to resume their collaboration efforts. The KOICA has expressed its commitment to providing full support to CCP in capacity building, enhancing enforcement capabilities, and conducting joint research initiatives.

On Tuesday, Je Ho Yeon, the Country Director of KOICA Pakistan Office, met with Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman of CCP, to discuss bilateral cooperation and capacity building.

KOICA has committed to facilitating a MoU between the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) and CCP, as this collaboration is expected to enhance CCP’s bid-rigging system and its ability to address competition issues in the digital economy.

One of the key points of discussion was KOICA’s interest in reinstating a fellowship programme for CCP officers in Korea. In the past, KOICA’s fellowship programme enabled 30 CCP officers to participate in a three-year training program in Korea. The programme covered various aspects of competition law and included training sessions conducted by competition experts and senior KFTC officials.

The renewed cooperation is expected to further deepen the officers’ expertise and broaden their perspective, enabling them to effectively address emerging challenges in competition law and policy. It will also facilitate the exchange of best practices between Korea and Pakistan, ultimately strengthening the enforcement framework and promoting fair competition in both countries.

