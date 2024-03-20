Gold prices move up slightly

KARACHI: The local market on Tuesday saw a slight uptrend in gold prices, following the global bullion value inching up, traders said.

The precious metal posted a little gain of Rs400 and Rs434 since the last weekend negative trend to reach Rs227300 per tola and Rs194873 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, the yellow metal was available for $2173 per ounce up by $3, with an additional $20 premium on the local market.

Silver prices remained steady at Rs2580 per tola and Rs2211.93 per 10 grams with international value standing at $25 an ounce, traders said.

