KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 24.137 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,781.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.985 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.414 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.181 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.830 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.380 billion), Silver (PKR 1.421 billion), DJ (PKR 644.684 million), SP 500 (PKR 537.827 million), Natural Gas (PKR 240.857million),Copper (PKR 234.884 million), Brent (PKR 140.776 million), Japan Equity (PKR 58.423 million) and Palladium (PKR 52.438 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 21 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 75.996 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024