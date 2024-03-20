KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (March 19, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 273.54 231.15 AED 75.65 76.33
EURO 301.09 304.04 SAR 73.90 74.53
GBP 352.40 355.63 INTERBANK 273.60 273.50
JPY 1.32 1.36
=========================================================================
