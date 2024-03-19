AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qatar ‘cautiously optimistic’ as Gaza truce talks progress

AFP Published 19 Mar, 2024 05:29pm

DOHA: Negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release are progressing in Doha and a counter-proposal could soon be presented to Hamas, Qatar said on Tuesday.

Israel’s spy chief has left the Qatari capital but technical teams are now discussing details of a potential deal, foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said.

Mossad head David Barnea had flown in for talks with the Qatari premier and Egyptian officials on Monday, the first since mediators failed to secure a truce before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began last week.

Israeli army launches what it calls ‘operation’ at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital

“We are at the point now where we are expecting that the counter-proposal would be presented to Hamas, but this is not the final step in the process,” Ansari said.

“I don’t think we are at a moment were we can say we are close to a deal. We are cautiously optimistic because talks have resumed, but it’s too early to announce any successes,” he added.

On Monday, a Hamas official said the Palestinian fighters would accept a partial Israeli withdrawal before exchanging prisoners, easing previous demands for a complete pullout from Gaza.

Hamas official Osama Hamdan, speaking to the Al-Manar TV station of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, held out hope of a “complete end of military operations”, saying negotiations could be concluded “within days”.

Last week, Hamas proposed a six-week truce and the release of about 42 hostages in exchange for 20 to 50 Palestinian prisoners per hostage.

However, a threatened Israeli assault on the city of Rafah, where about 1.5 million Gazans are sheltering, most of them displaced by fighting elsewhere in the territory, could derail the talks, Ansari said.

“Any operation in Rafah right now will be a humanitarian catastrophe,” he said, adding that it would be “difficult for the negotiation process to succeed within the parameters of such an attack”.

US President Joe Biden said Monday he had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to send a team to Washington to discuss how to avoid an all-out assault on the southern Gaza city.

The war began when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack from Gaza on October 7 that left about 1,160 dead in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Palestinian fighters seized about 250 Israeli and foreign hostages during the October 7 attack, but dozens were released during a week-long truce in November.

Israel believes about 130 remain in Gaza, including 33 – eight soldiers and 25 civilians – who are presumed dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed at least 31,819 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Qatar Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Gaza conflict

Comments

200 characters

Qatar ‘cautiously optimistic’ as Gaza truce talks progress

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Fighting halted on Afghanistan-Pakistan border: Taliban govt

RDA inflow falls marginally, clocks in at $141mn in February

Court acquits Nawaz Sharif’s sons in NAB cases

Antony Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt to discuss Gaza ceasefire: spokesman

Bitcoin slides 5%, while altcoins sparkle

YoY: Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps, generation dips in February

Afghan refugee found guilty of Pakistani immigrant murder, convicted in New Mexico Muslim killings case

Chashma Sugar Mills to set up ethanol manufacturing facility

Bangladesh, Pakistan and India bottom in air quality rankings in 2023, data shows

Read more stories