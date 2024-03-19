AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-19

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ABD) is to extend financing of $ 250 million for two power sector transmission strengthening projects, well informed sources in Economic Affairs Division (EAD) told Business Recorder.

One loan will be of $ 235 million. The borrower will pay to ADB interest on the principal amount of the loan withdrawn and outstanding from time to time at a rate for each interest period equal to the sum of (i) SOFR; (ii) 0.60% as provided by Section 3.02 of the Loan Regulations less a credit of 0.10% as provided by Section 3.03 of the Loan Regulations; and a maturity premium of 0.20 percent as provided by Section 3.03 of the Loan Regulations.

The borrower shall pay a commitment charge of 0.15% per annum. Such charge shall accrue on the full amount of the loan (less amounts withdrawn from time to time, commencing 60 days after the date of loan agreement).

Asian Development Bank approves $250mn for power transmission network

Repayment period will be 25 years including a grace period of five years. Repayment shall be made in 40 variable semi-annual installments commencing on May 15, 2029 and ending on November 15, 2048.

According to EAD, the Borrower will be liable to bear the exchange risk cost on actual basis and repay the actual amount of principal and interest as paid by the Government of Pakistan to the ADB in foreign currency and converted into Rupee equivalent issued by the State Bank of Pakistan. In case of default by the NTDC in payment of due amounts that remain unpaid for 30 days after the due date, penal interest at 2% per annum will be charged for the period of default.

All charges and fees, including commitment charges, management fee, front end fee, service charges, etc. if any, payable by the Government of Pakistan to foreign lenders, shall also be paid by the borrower.

Second loan will be of $ 15 million. The borrower will pay to ADB an interest charge at the rate of 2% per annum during the grace period and thereafter on the amount of the loan withdrawn from the loan account outstanding from time to time.

The term “grace period” means the period prior to the first Principal Payment Date in accordance with the amortization schedule set forth in Schedule I to the Loan Agreement. Repayment period will be 25 years including a grace period of 5 years. Repayment shall be made in 40 variable semi-annual installments commencing on May 15, 2029 and ending on November 15, 2048.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ADB power sector Economic Affairs Division ADB projects

Comments

200 characters

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 22pc

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Power consumers: President confirms FTO’s decision

Read more stories