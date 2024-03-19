AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
High-value target among eight terrorists killed in NWA

Nuzhat Nazar Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

ISLAMABAD: The security forces killed eight terrorists including a high-value target during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan District.

According to the military’s media wing, the forces conducted an operation on the reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, eight terrorists including high-value target terrorist, commander Sehra aka Janan were sent to hell.

He was involved in orchestrating the terrorist attack on a security forces’ post in Mir Ali on 16 March and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan remain determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

