AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-19

Stock market advances

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday witnessed a bullish trend following fresh buying on available attractive, low levels. However, it saw some profit-taking at the fag end that minimized intraday gains.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 74.04 points or 0.11 percent and closed at 64,890.51 points. The index crossed 65,000 psychological level to hit 65,148.36 points intraday high however minimized intraday gains due to profit-taking and hit 64,811.92 points intraday low.

Trading activity remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 211.758 million shares as compared to 259.373 million shares traded last Friday. while total daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 7.785 billion against previous session’s Rs 10.120 billion.

BRIndex100 inched up by 19.44 points or 0.29 percent to close at 6,697.88 points with total daily turnover of 179.008 million shares.

BRIndex30 added 59.08 points or 0.26 percent to close at 22,614.41 points with total daily trading volumes of 131.357 million shares.

The foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $395,487. The market capitalization declined by Rs 5 billion to Rs 9.197 trillion. Out of total 328 active scrips, 158 closed in positive and 145 in negative while the value of 25 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 16.605 million shares and inched up by Rs 0.02 to close at Rs 1.36 followed by Hascol Petroleum that lost Rs 0.28 to close at Rs 8.28 with 16.267 million shares. Telecard Limited gained Rs 0.33 to close at Rs 9.00 with 14.676 million shares.

Pakistan Hotels Developers and Pakistan Tobacco Company were the top gainers increasing by Rs 19.98 and Rs 11.00 respectively to close at Rs 499.98 and Rs 992.00 while Ismail Industries and Sapphire Fires were the top losers declining by Rs 60.00 and Rs 35.83 respectively to close at Rs 1,050.00 and Rs 1,506.67.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that Pakistan equities kicked off the week on a positive note as the KSE-100 Index made an intraday high at 65,148 level (plus 332 points; up 0.51 percent) in the morning.

However, at the day’s high, profit-taking initiated. Resultantly, the benchmark KSE-100 Index could not withstand 65,000 levels and called the day at 64,891 levels (plus 74 points; up 0.11 percent).

Aforesaid market behavior can be accredited to cautious approach opted by investors ahead of monetary policy announcement (scheduled at around 4pm Monday). Majority at the Street is expecting “Status Quo” to continue. However, a surprise reduction in interest rates, if gets announced, would likely be taken by PSX, positively.

Fertilizer, Banks and Power sectors contributed positively to the index as FFC, MEBL, HUBC, UBL and DAWH added 141 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, LUCK, SYS and MCB saw some profit taking as they cumulatively lost 72 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 119.92 points or 0.77 percent to close at 15,440.97 points with total turnover of 7.022 million shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 55.82 points or 0.85 percent to close at 6,518.93 points with 5.259 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 28.73 points or 0.18 percent to close at 16,422.34 points with 15.987 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index increased by 100.29 points or 0.7 percent to close at 14,417.29 points with 17.368 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched down by 11.33 points or 0.19 percent to close at 6,104.89 points with 31.589 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,752.67 points, up 1.9 points or 0.05 percent with 51.769 million shares.

Mubashir Anis Naviwala at JS Global Capital said that the PSX saw range-bound activity with KSE-100 Index closing at 64,890, gaining 74 points.

The traded volume stood at 212 million shares, with WTL (up 1.5 percent), HASCOL (down 3.3 percent), TELE (up 3.8 percent), PTC (up 7.6 percent) and KEL (down 1.8 percent) among the top volume leaders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

200 characters

Stock market advances

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 22pc

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Power consumers: President confirms FTO’s decision

Read more stories