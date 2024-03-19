Record heat index of 62.3C scorches Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO: A heat wave stifling Brazil set new records on Sunday, with Rio de Janeiro’s heat index hitting 62.3 degrees Celsius, the highest in a decade, weather authorities said.

The heat index measures what a temperature feels like, taking into account humidity. The actual maximum temperature in the city was 42 ºC on Monday, the Alerta Rio weather system said.

The 62.3C record was notched in western Rio at 09H55 local time, and was the “highest mark” since Alerta Rio began keeping such records in 2014.