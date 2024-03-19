Blome, Dar discuss US support for economic reforms

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador Donald Blome met on Monday with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including US support for economic reforms in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Acting US Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery, the duo discussed regional security, the potential for growth in the trade and investment relationship, and the enduring importance of the US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework.

It added that Ambassador Blome conveyed the United States’ commitment to working with the government and people of Pakistan, underscoring that prosperity and security for Pakistan remains a top priority for the United States.

A statement separately issued by the Foreign Office stated Ambassador Blome congratulated the foreign minister on assuming office and assured his and his mission’s full support in further strengthening bilateral relations.

“Progress made in diverse fields and ways and means to further enhance the bilateral ties were also discussed,” it added.

