Gold prices easier

KARACHI: Local gold prices on Monday saw a decline, which traders attributed to a slight fall in the global bullion value.

At the week open, gold trade began on a negative mark, falling down by Rs600 and Rs515 to reach Rs226900 per tola and Rs194530 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, the precious metal was quoted at $2170 per ounce, with the local market further adding a $20 premium for deals.

Silver lost Rs20 and Rs17.25, sliding to Rs2580 per tola and 2211.93 per 10 grams, desperately. The international value of silver cited for $25.14 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024