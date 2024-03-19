Minister vows to enhance healthcare services across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has expressed resolve to achieve a 100-per cent implementation of the health system improvement road map outlined by the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Chairing a meeting, here Monday, he emphasized the commitment of the health department towards enhancing healthcare services across the province. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a new era of prioritizing public health has commenced, with a focus on serving the people effectively, he said.

The minister asked the health authorities to ensure provision of quality medical facilities to the patients visiting government hospitals. He also directed to improve waste management systems in government hospitals. He directed the timely completion of ongoing developmental projects aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure.

During the meeting, a comprehensive review of the conditions of government hospitals was conducted, with Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan and other officials providing detailed briefings on the matter.

