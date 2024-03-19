PHHSA applauds PM’s agri measures

LAHORE: Welcoming the measures announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to strengthen the ailing agricultural economy and under-developed seed sector of the country, Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) has called for giving it representation in the recently-constituted National Seed Development & Regulatory Authority (NSD&RA).

PHHSA Chief Shahzad Ali Malik while addressing a joint press conference with Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar on Monday said that maiden speech by the premier Shehbaz Sharif reflect his government’s deep commitment with the agriculture and seed sector.

Elaborating the role of local seed companies in ensuring phenomenal growth of per acre yield of two out of five main crops of the country, he said the rice and maize had shown remarkable increase due to the hybrid seed introduced by the local and international companies.

Especially, coarse rice hybrid varieties introduced by his company and others in collaboration with the Chinese counterpart made it possible to push the rice export by 600 percent from just $462 million to $3 billion in 20 years. “We are optimistic to cross $5bn by 2027 due to surplus production of rice,” he added.

“Agriculture is the main pillar of Pakistan’s economy, and the seed sector is the backbone of the agriculture economy. We, therefore, strongly appreciate the premier’s plans to import the world’s best quality, high-yield seed to enhance the farm output, as well as his commitment to take action against seed mafia responsible for wheat hoarding, cotton ginners selling banola as seed, and others who violate rules, regulations and code of ethics,” he said.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar also appreciated the government’s resolve to tackle economic challenges through sectoral reforms and support. He said increase in yield was dire need of the hour.

He said focus on agriculture would not only help end poverty from the country but it would help us earn much needed foreign exchange. He also called for paying attention to mitigate the impacts of climate change on agriculture and building more water reservoirs to store the flood waters and saving crops from its devastation.

Kashif Anwar also called for taking the local investors on board besides attracting foreign investment in projects being introduced under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SFIC).

The PHHSA also welcomed the government’s initiative to set up a dedicated, autonomous body - National Seed Development & Regulatory Authority (NSDRA) - and the appointment of a professional like Dr Asif Ali Khan (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who has a successful record in research and management as its chairman.

Applauding the vision of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and its Green Pakistan Initiative for bringing barren land of Cholistan under cultivation, the chairman stressed the need to bring the area under cultivation as well as increase per acre crop output through the use of high-yielding quality seed as very rightly addressed by the Prime Minister in his maiden speech.

Shahzad Ali Malik said some 700 companies were registered with the Federal Seed Certification & Research Department (FSC &RD) as seed companies and there was a need to revisit this list and only those companies should be allowed to operate who have strong research and development facilities.

PHHSA Senior Vice Chairman Shafiq-ur-Rehman threw light on contribution of international and local hybrid seed companies in increasing the maize production in Pakistan. He claimed that earlier share of local companies were negligible but during the period of 2019 to 2023, they registered a share of 50 percent in it. He said over 300 hybrid seeds had been registered in Pakistan.

