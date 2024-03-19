AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
Likely privatisation of PIA: SHC issues notices to Centre, CAA, PIA and PC

NNI Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court issued notices to federal government, CAA, PIA and the Privatization Commission (PC) with regard to likely privatization of the PIA. The high court summoned reply from all parties on April 03 while hearing a petition with regard to likely privatization of the PIA.

The court also sought explanation from government about likely privatization of the national airliner.

Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi said that the petitioner has challenged the privatization law. “Why the petitioner is against privatization,” Justice Abbasi questioned. Petitioner’s lawyer argued that the law has been amended with regard to the PIA in contravention to the Companies Act.

“According to the 2016 legislation, the PIA has been a Public Limited Company,” Zafar Taimoori advocate said. “Federal government introduced amendment in the law under which it got the authority to privatize,” lawyer said.

“Basically, this amendment flouts the Companies Act,” lawyer argued. “What is concern of the Union, who is the owner of the company when it becomes privatized,” chief justice asked. “The law promulgated by the federal government has been wrong, this amendment could not be made in the law,” petitioner’s lawyer said. “It is a public interest case,” the lawyer said and pleaded to the court to put the government on notice and summon its reply.

