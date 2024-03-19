AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
Zardari underscores need for boosting Pakistan-UAE ties

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said that there is a need to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the areas of trade, economy, aviation, renewable energy, climate change, and human resource development for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

The president expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

Talking to the ambassador, the president urged the need to increase collaboration in the aviation industry to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, including the initiation of commercial flights of Airbus A380s. He said that Emirati businesses should be encouraged to invest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange to infuse innovative ideas and more capital in the Pakistani economy.

Talking about Sindh, the president apprised that Pakistan had started investing in mangrove forests and was trading carbon credits in the international market. He suggested that Pakistan and the UAE should mutually benefit from this opportunity. He said that projects had been undertaken for the lining of canals to overcome seepage and boost agricultural production. He maintained that Pakistan and the UAE needed to collaborate in the agricultural sector by sharing new technologies as food security was a growing concern for the region due to climate change.

During the meeting, the ambassador highlighted that the UAE was committed to Pakistan’s development and would continue to stand with Pakistan. He urged the need to transform the existing bilateral relationship into a strategic partnership between Pakistan and the UAE.

He called for focusing on economic diplomacy, adding that big companies from the UAE were keen to invest in aviation, agriculture, renewable energy (solar), education and healthcare in Pakistan. He informed that the UAE had recently hosted COP-28 and pledged $100 million for the “loss & damage” fund to help vulnerable countries deal with the adverse effects of climate change. He said that Pakistan could benefit from this fund to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The ambassador congratulated President Zardari on becoming the president for the second term. He extended best wishes on behalf of the leadership and people of the UAE and reaffirmed their strong commitment to further reinforce the bond of friendship between the two countries. He also extended an invitation to the president to visit the UAE, which the president accepted.

The president thanked the UAE’s leadership for warm greetings and messages of felicitation and said that the UAE was very close to his heart. He appreciated the warmth and affection of UAE’s leadership towards Pakistan and highlighted the need to further strengthen the fraternal ties between the two countries.

